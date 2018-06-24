This LiAngelo Ball Pre-Draft Workout Video Explains Everything

LiAngelo Ball was not taken in the NBA draft, and has not been signed as a rookie free agent, either. There has been some speculation that his loudmouth dad is partially responsible for this, but this video of Ball shooting 3-pointers in a pre-draft workout suffices as an alternate explanation.

Ball went 4-for-16 from the arc in that video. In game action, that would be a bad shooting night. But unguarded and in-rhythm? Put it this way: A good professional shooter — such as, say Lonzo Ball — would have probably made at least 12 of those shots.

It’s pretty fun to blame LaVar Ball for stuff, but if the jumper is broke, the jumper is broke.

(H//T Reddit)