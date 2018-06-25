The 10 Best Point Guards in the NBA

The most loaded position in the NBA is at point guard, where three players have been named MVP of the league – assuming Harden wins it this year. How do we rank them?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

He’s not a traditional point guard, but his ability to shoot from distance has had the same impact Magic Johnson did in the 80s with his 6-foot-9 frame. His 6.7 assists per game for his career ranks 30th all-time, ahead of traditional point guards like Gary Payton, Mark Price, Andre Miller, and Mookie Blaylock.