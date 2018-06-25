NBA USA Today Sports

The 10 Best Point Guards in the NBA

The 10 Best Point Guards in the NBA

NBA

The 10 Best Point Guards in the NBA

The most loaded position in the NBA is at point guard, where three players have been named MVP of the league – assuming Harden wins it this year. How do we rank them?  

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
He’s not a traditional point guard, but his ability to shoot from distance has had the same impact Magic Johnson did in the 80s with his 6-foot-9 frame. His 6.7 assists per game for his career ranks 30th all-time, ahead of traditional point guards like Gary Payton, Mark Price, Andre Miller, and Mookie Blaylock.

, , , , , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home