Daniel Cormier Fires at Jon Jones About His "Baby Mama" After Comments About His Wife

The best and most personal rivalry in sports is still Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Nearly one year after their second bout was changed to a No Contest due to Jones testing positive for a banned substance, they are at it again.

This time it did not take place inside the octagon or in a press conference but instead on the platform known as Twitter. It began with Cormier telling CBS Sports Jones no longer has a platform to speak on:

“”None. [Jones] doesn’t have a platform and I refuse to give him a platform,” Cormier said. “He’s a nobody. He has been suspended again. He’s mired in controversy for drug abuse. Your issues are tied to steroids, performance enhancers. You don’t get a platform when you’re like that. It’s like me glorifying Lance Armstrong.”

Jones responded:

I don’t have a platform DC? That just sounds dumb. Even after years of suspension I have just as much if not more of a platform than you. Every win you get goes on my resume, You know who you dream about at night. I’m sure your wife knows too — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018

At first I thought you were trying to convince the fans I beat you because of performance enhancing drugs but now I’m pretty sure you have convinced yourself too. 🤣 keep doing that — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2018