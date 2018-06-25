USA Today Sports

Daniel Cormier Fires at Jon Jones About His "Baby Mama" After Comments About His Wife

The best and most personal rivalry in sports is still Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Nearly one year after their second bout was changed to a No Contest due to Jones testing positive for a banned substance, they are at it again.

This time it did not take place inside the octagon or in a press conference but instead on the platform known as Twitter. It began with Cormier telling CBS Sports Jones no longer has a platform to speak on:

“”None. [Jones] doesn’t have a platform and I refuse to give him a platform,” Cormier said. “He’s a nobody. He has been suspended again. He’s mired in controversy for drug abuse. Your issues are tied to steroids, performance enhancers. You don’t get a platform when you’re like that. It’s like me glorifying Lance Armstrong.”

Jones responded:

DC then brought up Jones’ romantic situation:

Jones and DC exchanging personal shots has been a regular occurrence over the years. Most notably, Jones saying his first victory (only now) came after a weekend of extracurricular activities:

“I beat you after a weekend of cocaine,”… I had two great weekends. Back-to-back weekends. Cocaine one, your ass the next. It was great. That’s a month for the ages.”

 

