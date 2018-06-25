PM Roundup: Evan Rachel Wood; Spain And Portugal Advance At World Cup; Top 50 NBA Free Agents

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which, unlike Ronaldo and Messi, would never have a penalty kick saved. Come on now.
“Westworld” season two wrapped up: Evan Rachel Wood and “Westworld” completed season two Sunday night and there were a ton of twists and turns.
An Iberian party: Spain and Portugal managed to advance out of Group B at the 2018 World Cup but it wasn’t easy.
The best of NBA free agency: A look at the top 50 NBA free agents available this offseason.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Bryson DeChambeau’s Use of a Compass is Under Investigation by PGA Tour
Stephen Curry Crushes Chris Paul Again
Here Are the Worst Contracts in Baseball
World Cup Group Tiebreaker and Scenario Breakdowns: Mexico Needs a Result, Argentina and Colombia Still Have Hope
Around the Sports Internet:
Jameis Winston’s suspension could derail an already disappointing career
The Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic agreed to a massive new contract
Grading every team’s performance at the 2018 NHL Draft
Uruguay won Group A and Russia finished second at the World Cup
Song of the Day:
Comments