Roundup: Han Solo's Jedi Blaster Gun Sells for $550,000; Fighter Leveled at MMA Weigh-in; & Paul McCartney Does Carpool Karaoke

Ryan Newman, actress … writer/surgeon is going to be CEO of Amazon’s health care company … if you’re into bunkers and end-of-days, “Cold War-era underground government facility in Denton built to survive nuclear attack” … xxx … “Stonehenge builders used Pythagoras’ theorem 2,000 years before Greek philosopher was born” … it’s so easy to read about Iceland’s soccer team, and its fun fans … Han Solo’s blaster sells for $550,000 at an auction … boy, Johnny Depp is a mess, and this story is fantastic … xxx … skateboarder hit by a truck in Texas dies … gang in the Bronx hacks teenager to death – later say they mistook him for someone else …

Success on and off the court has led to arrogance, which is why the Spurs could lose Kawhi Leonard for nothing; by default, Julius Randle could stay with the Lakers; & the Tampa Bay Bucs season is already over. [ITunes Podcast]

Monster TV ratings for the Sweden/Germany game Saturday on Fox. [Deadline]

Minnesota Timberwolves fan takes a look at my theory that Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving could team up in Brooklyn in 2019. [Dunking with Wolves]

If you’re wondering what the new media sports channel Stadium, it’s 10 months old, and growing rapidly. [Tribune]

Sad to read that astronaut Buzz Aldrin has sued his son and daughter, alleging fraud. [KHou11]

Nobody in the Pac-12 offered California kid Chandler Hutchison a scholarship, but he went to Boise State. There’s a pattern of the Pac-12 missing out on recruits who go outside the conference and thrive. [Mercury News]

Mike Leach veers toward crazy often, but I said I wouldn’t criticize him again. It’s just so difficult for me to fully jump on board when he says complete nonsense like this. [Seattle Times]

Some NBA Draft snubs. I think in a few years Brandon McCoy could get into the league. Skill set is there. [The Run Sports]

Great news for people who enjoy eating pasta! [ABC7]

Moderately interesting piece about how chummy LeBron is with three beat writers in Cleveland. [Ringer]

Carpool karaoke with the legend, Paul McCartney.

Protect ya neck – even at the weigh-in!