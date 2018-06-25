Iranian Fans Make Enormous Racket Outside Cristiano Ronaldo's Hotel Room
By:
Kyle Koster | 2 hours ago
Iran and Portugal play this afternoon with a spot in the knockout rounds at stake. Iranian fans hoping for a major upset did what they could to help by swarming the Portuguese team hotel last night and making a giant commotion.
An Instagram video purportedly shows a shadowy
Cristiano Ronaldo coming to the window to acknowledge the effort.
He appears to be a pretty good sport about an annoying yet inevitable bit of gamesmanship. Of course, almost anything better than having
hotel staff stealthily share provocative pictures of oneself on the internet.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hotels, Iran, News, Portugal, Soccer
Kyle Koster
Kyle is a senior writer for The Big Lead, a Michigan State alum and a recovering former member of the newspaper industry. Send criticism, constructive or otherwise, to kylekoster@gmail.com
