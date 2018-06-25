Soccer USA Today Sports

Iranian Fans Make Enormous Racket Outside Cristiano Ronaldo's Hotel Room

Iranian Fans Make Enormous Racket Outside Cristiano Ronaldo's Hotel Room

Soccer

Iranian Fans Make Enormous Racket Outside Cristiano Ronaldo's Hotel Room

Iran and Portugal play this afternoon with a spot in the knockout rounds at stake. Iranian fans hoping for a major upset did what they could to help by swarming the Portuguese team hotel last night and making a giant commotion.

An Instagram video purportedly shows a shadowy Cristiano Ronaldo coming to the window to acknowledge the effort.

He appears to be a pretty good sport about an annoying yet inevitable bit of gamesmanship. Of course, almost anything better than having hotel staff stealthily share provocative pictures of oneself on the internet.

, , , , , Soccer

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Soccer
Home