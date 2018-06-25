Iranian Fans Make Enormous Racket Outside Cristiano Ronaldo's Hotel Room

Iran and Portugal play this afternoon with a spot in the knockout rounds at stake. Iranian fans hoping for a major upset did what they could to help by swarming the Portuguese team hotel last night and making a giant commotion.

An Instagram video purportedly shows a shadowy Cristiano Ronaldo coming to the window to acknowledge the effort.

He appears to be a pretty good sport about an annoying yet inevitable bit of gamesmanship. Of course, almost anything better than having hotel staff stealthily share provocative pictures of oneself on the internet.