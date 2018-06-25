Mike & Mike and Other Mike Voted Into Radio Hall of Fame

The National Radio Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 inductees and sports guys named Mike are well represented. A panel of nearly 1,000 insiders voted to honor Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic, as well as Mike Francesa for their contributions to the industry.

The longtime ESPN partners are already members of the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo narrowly missed making the Radio Hall in 2016. We could soon find out if the WFAN host invented the concept of broadcasting honors or Halls of Fames in general.

The ceremony will take place in New York City on Nov. 15, though we should all celebrate Mikes daily. They are the fabric holding this country together.