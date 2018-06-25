Report: LeBron James Won't Hear Elaborate Pitches, He Knows What He Wants

If any team is planning on getting LeBron James in a dark room and dumping a bag of rings on the table looking like a scene from The Godfather, they must think again. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, LeBron is not interested in hearing elaborate recruiting pitches before making his decision like he did in 2010.

Shelburne added LeBron may speak to a club official or owner, but along with his agents Rich Paul and Mark Termini, the belief is this can be done without much fanfare.

This has to be bad news for both the 76ers and the Rockets as USA Today’s Sam Amick is reporting both clubs are seen as “long shots at this point.” With the Lakers and Cavaliers comfortably in the lead, LeBron could elect to mimic his process in 2014, only meeting with two teams (sending his agents to meet with the rest). It is hard to imagine someone as calculated as LeBron being swayed by a team he didn’t even meet with in person.

If nothing else, teams should be focusing on actually surrounding LeBron will talent to compete as opposed to saying it. James has until the Friday deadline to pick up his $35.6 million player option with Cleveland.