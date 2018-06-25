Winners And Losers of Westworld's Season 2 Finale: 'The Passenger'

CAUTION: This analysis and recap for season two, episode 10, “The Passenger,” contains spoilers.

Dolores, Bernard and a few select others are truly free. They’re out. And perhaps in Bernard’s case — he has free will that he never previously had.

But to do what?

After an expansive and expository final episode of season two, a few hosts (we’re not totally sure which ones) have broken free from Westworld. There’s no saying what comes next for them and the show, as they boldly step outside the confines of the park’s limits. In the post-credits scene, we got a look at the state of the park, whenever host-William Delos (the Man in Black) was in pursuit of the computer immortality he was building for so many humans when he was alive. Presumably, that is the future. The park’s efforts toward that human record storage is, to some degree, still functioning.

But Westworld, as a theme park, must be sunk? The uprising and the real death of humans should be enough to score off the clientele. While the park has been the core setting for the last 10 episodes, the show-runners will have to grow more comfortable in the real world. That’s where the future of this show rests, and likely in Dolores and Bernard’s battle over whether it’s right to destroy humanity.

To the winners and losers …