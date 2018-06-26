Archie Bradley Pitched with Poop in His Pants

Add Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley to the list of guys who have pooped their pants during a sporting event. 👀🤦‍♂️

The Diamondbacks reliever, appearing on Yahoo Sports’ MLB Podcast, admitted that he pooped his pants in a game this season shortly before taking the mound:

“I was warming up to go in a game. I knew I had the next hitter. I knew he was on deck. The at-bat was kinda taking a little bit. As a bullpen guy in these big situations, I call ’em nervous pees, where like I don’t have to pee a lot, but I know I have to pee before I go in the game. I can’t believe I’m telling you this,” Bradley said to Yahoo Sports. “So it’s a 2-2 count, and I’m like, ‘Man, I have to pee. I have to go pee.’ So I run in our bathroom real quick, I’m ready to go. I’m trying to pee and I actually [expletive] my pants. Like right before I’m about to go in the game, I pooped my pants. I’m like ‘Oh my gosh.’ I know I’m a pitch away from going in the game, so I’m scrambling to clean myself up. I get it cleaned up the best I can, button my pants up, and our bullpen coach Mike Fetters says, ‘Hey, you’re in the game.’ So I’m jogging into the game to pitch with poop in my pants essentially. “It was the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been on the mound. And I actually had a good inning. I had a clean inning, and I walked in the dugout and I was like,Guys, I just [expletive] myself.’ They didn’t believe me, then the bullpen came in and they’re like ‘Oh my God, you had to see this.’”

‘Clean’ inning huh? Poop or no poop, I’m sure his teammates will keep loving him as long as he keeps delivering the goods. Bradley has turned into a stud since converting from starter to reliever after the ’16 season. This year, he’s 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA in 37 innings.