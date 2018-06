A dead body has been found in the home of New York Giants Janoris Jenkins’ New Jersey home in a homicide investigation, according to TMZ Sports and Dianna Russini:

Police sources have confirmed a body has been discovered on the property of Giants Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, NJ. Jenkins is not in the state and has been in Florida since camp broke. He is aware as are the New York Giants. Told this is a homicide investigation — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018

I’ve also learned Janoris Jenkins had family staying at that home…he had plans to return to New Jersey today to deal with this situation but he may stay in Florida. #Giants — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018

Also last night in NJ, a man claiming to be Janoris Jenkins’ brother was on a Jet Blue flight to Fort Lauderdale from Newark to allegedly meet up with Janoris. The man caused delays because he was too scared to fly according to witnesses I spoke to. He got off the plane #giants — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018

At this time, there is no information on the identity of the victim.

More information as it comes out.

UPDATE: The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has told TMZ Sports, “the dead body is a man, but he’s NOT the owner of the house.”