Diego Maradona Went Through All the Stages of a Party Animal in One Exhausting Argentina Match

Diego Maradona was living and dying with every moment during Argentina’s crucial matchup with Nigeria on Tuesday. When Marcos Rojo slammed home a cross to give La Albiceleste a 2-1 lead in the 86th minute all but securing advancement to the knockout rounds, the Argentine legend reacted in the following manner:

Here are some other shots from what we’re sure was a wild night from start to finish for Maradona:

Maradona's day has been an emotional rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/uJEFEVhgVU — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 26, 2018

The man really lived all the stages of partying, as he went from outrage to joy, to being passed out to flipping off the guy at the bar who was talking to him earlier. Never change Diego, never change.