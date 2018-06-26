PM Roundup: Jana Kramer; James Harden Is Your NBA MVP; Paul George Has Plenty Of Options In Free Agency

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which never once questioned Lionel Messi’s greatness. Nope. Not once.

Jana announces pregnancy: Jana Kramer has announced she is pregnant with her second child. Kramer has apparently reconciled with her husband, who was caught repeatedly cheating on her a few years back.

Harden takes the hardware: James Harden won the NBA MVP Award last night in a wholly expected development.

Paul’s best free agent options: A look at Paul George’s best options heading into free agency.

Insane to think Durant, Westbrook and Harden, who now are all league MVP’s, were once on the same Thunder squad. What if… — Chris Manning (@LD2K) June 26, 2018

