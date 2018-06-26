PM Roundup: Jana Kramer; James Harden Is Your NBA MVP; Paul George Has Plenty Of Options In Free Agency

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which never once questioned Lionel Messi’s greatness. Nope. Not once.
Jana announces pregnancy: Jana Kramer has announced she is pregnant with her second child. Kramer has apparently reconciled with her husband, who was caught repeatedly cheating on her a few years back.
Tonight was so much fun. I’ve felt blah lately and tonight I felt pretty. I felt confident. It was a nice feeling and I wish I felt that way no matter if I have makeup on or a fancy number. But it sure is nice for this Momma to feel back in it and play dress up. But let’s try to love ourselves better even when sometimes we don’t like what we see. I had the pleasure of presenting tonight at the @iheartcountry festival and also promote my new @iheartradio podcast “Whine down w/ Jana Kramer” which premieres on all formats next Monday! May 7th! I hope y’all tune in and love it. Makeup: @emmawillismakeup. Dress: @lavishalice
Harden takes the hardware: James Harden won the NBA MVP Award last night in a wholly expected development.
Paul’s best free agent options: A look at Paul George’s best options heading into free agency.
