Roundup: Three Days in Wyoming with Kanye West; Norovirus Outbreak on a Cruise; & Creed 2 Trailer is Fantastic

Claudia Jordan, one of the real Housewives of Atlanta … “Stop cheapening the Holocaust to score political points” … Time Magazine with a colossal brick on the “Welcome to America” cover … a norovirus outbreak on a cruise had to stop in Alaska … “How I Broke, and Botched, the Brandon Teena Story” … small town newspapers are thriving, the Economist says … I know some of you care about politics, because you email me; here’s the “battle for Congress” … new tariffs decimate Missouri nail company … “Woman who set self on fire in Portland park remembered as ‘brilliant and tortured‘ artist” … will be interesting to see if this story turns out to be true: “Detained migrants say they were told they could get kids back on way out of U.S.” …

After two MVP runner-up finishes, James Harden finally has one. [Chronicle]

Stephen A. Smith got profiled by the best magazine on the market. [New Yorker]

Many might agree: The NFL looking more like college football offensively would be a good thing. [SI.com]

Technically, Ben Simmons is a rookie. But Josh Jackson of the Suns doesn’t think he is. [Basketball Society Online]

Virginia has signed a 6-foot-3 QB named Luke Wentz. The news here is that he’s from Germany. Believed to be the 1st European QB signed to a scholarship. [Streaking the Lawn]

Success on and off the court has led to arrogance, which is why the Spurs could lose Kawhi Leonard for nothing; by default, Julius Randle could stay with the Lakers; & the Tampa Bay Bucs season is already over. [ITunes Podcast]

A writer spent three days in Wyoming with Kanye West. [NYT]

Coach K is 71, but says he’s not retiring anytime soon. Coaches have to do that, so as not to lose on the recruiting front. [Fan Rang Sports]

Greg Hardy is getting a 2nd chance, now that his football career is over. Everyone deserves a 2nd chance. [SI.com]

Here’s a kangaroo invading the pitch during a soccer match.

Yes, Creed 2 looks excellent.