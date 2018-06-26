LISTEN: WEEI's Alex Reimer Makes Return To Radio, Five Months After Tom Brady Mishap

WEEI’s Alex Reimer got back on the radio exactly five months after his suspension from the station’s programming. He appeared on WEEI’s morning show, “Kirk and Callahan,” on Tuesday by phone after serving a suspension for calling Tom Brady’s daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

It was clear Reimer won’t yet be a regular on any of WEEI’s programming. However, he seems to be nearing a return. You can listen to his appearance at the 15:20 mark. Reimer was on air for about eight minutes.

He joined the show to discuss his new media column for the station’s website. He also tackled the conflicting reports that Hanley Ramirez was connected to a drug investigation.

He asked the hosts when they would welcome him back into the studio.

“You’re on right now. That’s progress,” Kirk Minihane said. “Now, are you going to be neutered Reimer when you come back?”

“No, real Reimer. Reimer 3.0 is the real deal,” Reimer said, adding later, “I feel like my purgatory sentence is nearing a close. … I’m not going to call little girls pissants anymore.”

Reimer also pushed for a return by reminding the hosts how big of a reaction his appearance had generated from the audience, as the hosts had taken calls that morning about Reimer before his appearance.

“OK, soft sell, Alex,” Minihane said.

Reimer resumed his writing duties as a blogger and columnist on WEEI.com in late February, and made that digital return with an apology note in a blog post.

Reimer’s comments about Brady’s daughter sparked a frustrated exchange between the New England Patriots quarterback and the station’s hosts on Brady’s weekly interview. At the time, Reimer had traveled with the station to the Super Bowl in Minnesota, but was sent home and suspended indefinitely. Brady made it clear he didn’t want Reimer fired.

Reimer was a regular third-leg on “Kirk and Callahan” while also filling in as a primary host for late-night and weekend shows on WEEI. That’s likely the role he has aspirations of regaining.