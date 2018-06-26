Randal Grichuk Had a Few Roy Hobbs Moments Last Night

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk briefly morphed into a larger-than-life figure on multiple occasions against the Houston Astros last night. In the eighth inning, he blasted a 471-foot home run to left-center field that appeared to still be going up when it hit above the train tracks.

Then, in the ninth inning with his team holding a 6-3 lead, Grichuk went up and robbed George Springer of a game-tying home run.

Efficient work to cram two moments like that in such a condensed span. An alien watching baseball for the first time would have to think Randal Grichuk is the greatest baseball player who ever lived.