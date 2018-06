World Cup Round of 16 Matchups and Schedule

The 2018 World Cup Knockout bracket is getting set as teams finish their group games. Here is the schedule for the Round of 16 games, which begin Saturday, June 30th after one day off after the group games end.

SATURDAY, JUNE 30th

FRANCE (Group C Winner) vs. ARGENTINA (Group D Runner-Up)

When: 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

Where: Kazan

URUGUAY (Group A Winner) vs. PORTUGAL (Group B Runner-Up)

When: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Where: Sochi

SUNDAY, JULY 1st

SPAIN (Group B Winner) vs. RUSSIA (Group A Runner-Up)

When: 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

Where: Moscow (Luzhniki)

CROATIA (Group D Winner) vs. DENMARK (Group C Runner-Up)

When: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Where: Nizhny Novgorod

SUNDAY, JULY 2nd

GROUP E Winner vs. GROUP F Runner-Up

When: TBD

Where: Samara

GROUP G Winner vs. GROUP H Runner-Up

When: TBD

Where: Rostov-On-Don

MONDAY, JULY 3rd

GROUP F Winner vs. GROUP E Runner-Up

When: TBD

Where: St. Petersburg

GROUP H Winner vs. GROUP G Runner-Up

When: TBD

Where: Moscow (Otkritie)