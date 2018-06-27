Soccer USA Today Sports

Ranking the Biggest Upsets in World Cup History

Ranking the Biggest Upsets in World Cup History

Soccer

Ranking the Biggest Upsets in World Cup History

In World Cup action on Wednesday, South Korea defeated Germany 2-0 in the teams’ final Group F match. The shocking loss prevented the Germans from making the tournament’s knockout round. It’s their earliest World Cup exit since 1938. To commemorate the stunning result, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

13. Slovakia 3, Italy 2
June 24, 2010

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Slovakia made the most of its first World Cup appearance, shocking defending champion Italy 3-2 in the teams’ final group stage match. Róbert Vittek scored twice in the victory, as Slovakia advanced to the Round of 16, where they fell to the Netherlands.

, , , , , , Soccer

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Soccer
Home