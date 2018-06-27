Ranking the Biggest Upsets in World Cup History

In World Cup action on Wednesday, South Korea defeated Germany 2-0 in the teams’ final Group F match. The shocking loss prevented the Germans from making the tournament’s knockout round. It’s their earliest World Cup exit since 1938. To commemorate the stunning result, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

13. Slovakia 3, Italy 2

June 24, 2010

Slovakia made the most of its first World Cup appearance, shocking defending champion Italy 3-2 in the teams’ final group stage match. Róbert Vittek scored twice in the victory, as Slovakia advanced to the Round of 16, where they fell to the Netherlands.