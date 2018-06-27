Breaking: Richard Jefferson and LeBron James No Longer "Friends"

Richard Jefferson, NBA veteran and longtime friend of LeBron James, has parlayed his access into a new gig producing plus content surrounding the future whereabouts of the league’s most sought-after free agent.

The 38-year-old released a statement on all of the James rumors and innuendo that’s been floating around over the past year.

My family & I would appreciate your privacy during this difficult time – Thank You! pic.twitter.com/7zKxZDjcUz — RoadTrippinPodcast🎧 (@RoadTrippinPod) June 27, 2018

Sad that a relationship had to end because the media wouldn’t stop poking around but we live in trying times.

For the record, I don’t know where James is going to go either. The only safe bet is that we won’t find out on July 4th. LeBron doesn’t seem like the type of guy to take the spotlight away from America.