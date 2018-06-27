VIDEO: Young Girl Destroys Klay Thompson in Pop-a-Shot

Klay Thompson is back in China, the site of some of his most viral moments. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is experiencing all the country has to offer, including the opportunity to have a young local embarrass you in a carnival game.

That’s Thompson getting owned at Pop-a-Shot. Watching a world-class basketball player struggle to keep up with a surprisingly adept competitor is a good reminder that anything is possible. For instance, a lesser team could prevent the Warriors from winning a third consecutive NBA crown next year. Maybe.