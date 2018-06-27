LeBron's ‘Friend’ Drops Tweets that Suggest James is Going to the Los Angeles Lakers

NBA Reddit is at it again! CuffsTheLegend — one of LeBron James’ ‘friends’ — fired off a series of tweets yesterday indicating that LeBron to the Los Angeles Lakers was a done deal.

Check out the tweets, including a trophy icon at Kyle Kuzma, which Kuz liked:

LeBron’s friend with some interesting Lakers tweets today… LA Bron. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FlIne8RF4b — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) June 26, 2018

It is an interesting thread which includes LeBron shouting out Cuffs, and Cuffs calling LeBron to the Cleveland Cavaliers years ago:

Great find on @NBA_Reddit: Same guy posted this on IG the day before LeBron’s return to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/nO50R0mPrW — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) June 27, 2018

So what do we know about Cuffs? He joined Cari Champion on her Be Honest pod earlier this year to answer some questions about himself. Here’s what we know:

His name is Brandon, and he claims he met LeBron through mutual friends.

Brandon and James are friends and talk often.

He is an AAU coach and skills trainer, and that is how he has built relationships through the league.

The Lakers are currently heavy favorites to land James. With the free agency period set to begin, we will find out soon if these odds, theories and rumors hold any merit. Until then, you can draw your own conclusions…