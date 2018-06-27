Roundup: Alligator in Florida Goes to CVS; Awful Shooting of Young Father in Malibu; & Clippers Setting Up for Big Move?

Dua Lipa, a singer who has 13 million Instagram followers … it’s tough sleeping in St. Petersburg at the World Cup because it’s almost never dark … as the car hit 70, the man clung to the hood for his life … “How much do you need to earn to rent an apartment in each state?” … alligator in Florida stops by CVS … if you wade into the political mess, this is a column for thought, on serving everyone … a father camping with his two young daughters was shot to death inside his tent in Malibu, and police have nothing … Trump reacted to the silly Maxine Waters comments, and now, it’s on …

When do Rams fans start worrying about Aaron Donald’s holdout? [NFL.com]

If your parents are still alive, you have to read this. [WSJ]

Talk about overselling and under-delivering: No, Wendell Carter’s mom didn’t take a shot at Coach K. Every parent of a player understands this. [NY Post]

The only read from the Austin Rivers-for-Marcin Gortat trade: So where does DeAndre Jordan’s expiring contract end up next month? [LA Times]

Success on and off the court has led to arrogance, which is why the Spurs could lose Kawhi Leonard for nothing; by default, Julius Randle could stay with the Lakers; & the Tampa Bay Bucs season is already over. [ITunes Podcast]

Anyone else think Doug Pederson is the 2nd best coach in the NFL? [The Big Lead]

In 2015, Malik Rose was an analyst for the 76ers on TV in Philly. Now, he’s the assistant GM of the Detroit Pistons. Quite a leap. [NBC Sports]

Isn’t taking advantage of old, dumb rules, actually pretty smart? “Trump keeps a small goat herd on his golf courses in Colts Neck and Bedminster, which allows him to qualify for a special farming tax break.” [Patch]

Incredible video footage of a man crawling out of a plane that had been on his fire. His parents will killed in the crash.

We’re getting close to LeBron time. This, from last month, is funny to look back at. Wait for the magician line after the 2-minute mark.