Quicken Loans National Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger Woods Returns After Disappointing U.S. Open

Tiger Woods will tee it up this week at the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, in Potomac, Maryland. It’s the first time Woods will play after a disappointing showing and missed cut at the U.S. Open a few weeks ago. And it looks like he may be using a new putter.
There isn’t much excitement surrounding the event as the biggest names are Woods, Rickie Fowler, and Marc Leishman, so hopefully it ends up being a fun watch.
Defending champion: Kyle Stanley (seven under, 273; playoff)
Purse: $7.1 million (winner’s share: $1.278 million)
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook
|Rickie Fowler
|+650
|Tiger Woods
|+1000
|Marc Leishman
|+1600
|Kyle Stanley
|+2000
|Francesco Molinari
|+2000
|J.B. Holmes
|+2500
|Charles Howell III
|+2500
|Beau Hossler
|+2800
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+3200
|Kevin Na
|+3200
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:30 PM
|CBS
Tee Times
No. 1 Tee
7:20 AM – Kevin Tway, Dominic Bozzelli, Tyler Duncan
7:32 AM – David Hearn, Trey Mullinax, Martin Piller
7:44 AM – Sung Kang, Cameron Percy, Corey Conners
7:56 AM – Brian Stuard, David Lingmerth, Kevin Na
8:08 AM – Chris Stroud, Peter Malnati, Charles Howell III
8:20 AM – Ryan Armour, Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay
8:32 AM – Ricky Barnes, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer
8:44 AM – J.J. Henry, Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri
8:56 AM – Martin Laird, Tim Herron, Patrick Rodgers
9:08 AM – Bronson Burgoon, Denny McCarthy, Lanto Griffin
12:20 PM – Kevin Streelman, C.T. Pan, Michael Kim
12:32 PM – Jamie Lovemark, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Blayne Barber
12:44 PM – Johnson Wagner, Ryan Palmer, Joaquin Niemann
12:56 PM – Ted Potter, Jr., Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn
1:08 PM – Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Chesson Hadley
1:20 PM – Marc Leishman, Bill Haas, Tiger Woods
1:32 PM – Troy Merritt, Harris English, J.J. Spaun
1:44 PM – Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak, Kelly Kraft
1:56 PM -Rob Oppenheim, Nicholas Lindheim, Doug Ghim
2:08 PM – Jonathan Randolph, Ben Silverman, Xinjun Zhang
No. 10 Tee
7:20 AM – Alex Cejka, Whee Kim, Brandon Harkins
7:32 AM – Robert Streb, Derek Fathauer, J.T. Poston
7:44 AM – Ben Crane, Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani
7:56 AM – Andrew Landry, Rod Pampling, Francesco Molinari
8:08 AM – Kyle Stanley, Billy Hurley III, Nick Watney
8:20 AM – Billy Horschel, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
8:32 AM – Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus, Sam Saunders
8:44 AM – J.B. Holmes, Ollie Schniederjans, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
8:56 AM – Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman
9:08 AM – Roberto Diaz, Andrew Yun, Dylan Meyer
12:20 PM – Geoff Ogilvy, Byeong Hun An, Andrew Putnam
12:32 PM – Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler, Richy Werenski
12:44 PM – John Huh, Daniel Summerhays, Harold Varner III
12:56 PM – Jonas Blixt, Adam Hadwin, Cody Gribble
1:08 PM – D.A. Points, Fabian Gomez, Matt Every
1:20 PM – Danny Lee, Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power
1:32 PM – Matt Jones, Jason Gore, Martin Flores
1:44 PM – Michael Thompson, Zac Blair, Ryan Blaum
1:56 PM – Joel Dahmen, Ethan Tracy, Stephan Jaeger
2:08 PM – Talor Gooch, Tom Lovelady, Kristoffer Ventura
