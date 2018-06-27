Quicken Loans National Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger Woods Returns After Disappointing U.S. Open

Tiger Woods will tee it up this week at the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, in Potomac, Maryland. It’s the first time Woods will play after a disappointing showing and missed cut at the U.S. Open a few weeks ago. And it looks like he may be using a new putter.

There isn’t much excitement surrounding the event as the biggest names are Woods, Rickie Fowler, and Marc Leishman, so hopefully it ends up being a fun watch.

Defending champion: Kyle Stanley (seven under, 273; playoff)

Purse: $7.1 million (winner’s share: $1.278 million)

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Rickie Fowler +650 Tiger Woods +1000 Marc Leishman +1600 Kyle Stanley +2000 Francesco Molinari +2000 J.B. Holmes +2500 Charles Howell III +2500 Beau Hossler +2800 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +3200 Kevin Na +3200

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM CBS

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:20 AM – Kevin Tway, Dominic Bozzelli, Tyler Duncan

7:32 AM – David Hearn, Trey Mullinax, Martin Piller

7:44 AM – Sung Kang, Cameron Percy, Corey Conners

7:56 AM – Brian Stuard, David Lingmerth, Kevin Na

8:08 AM – Chris Stroud, Peter Malnati, Charles Howell III

8:20 AM – Ryan Armour, Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay

8:32 AM – Ricky Barnes, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

8:44 AM – J.J. Henry, Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri

8:56 AM – Martin Laird, Tim Herron, Patrick Rodgers

9:08 AM – Bronson Burgoon, Denny McCarthy, Lanto Griffin

12:20 PM – Kevin Streelman, C.T. Pan, Michael Kim

12:32 PM – Jamie Lovemark, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Blayne Barber

12:44 PM – Johnson Wagner, Ryan Palmer, Joaquin Niemann

12:56 PM – Ted Potter, Jr., Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn

1:08 PM – Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Chesson Hadley

1:20 PM – Marc Leishman, Bill Haas, Tiger Woods

1:32 PM – Troy Merritt, Harris English, J.J. Spaun

1:44 PM – Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak, Kelly Kraft

1:56 PM -Rob Oppenheim, Nicholas Lindheim, Doug Ghim

2:08 PM – Jonathan Randolph, Ben Silverman, Xinjun Zhang

No. 10 Tee

7:20 AM – Alex Cejka, Whee Kim, Brandon Harkins

7:32 AM – Robert Streb, Derek Fathauer, J.T. Poston

7:44 AM – Ben Crane, Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani

7:56 AM – Andrew Landry, Rod Pampling, Francesco Molinari

8:08 AM – Kyle Stanley, Billy Hurley III, Nick Watney

8:20 AM – Billy Horschel, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

8:32 AM – Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus, Sam Saunders

8:44 AM – J.B. Holmes, Ollie Schniederjans, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

8:56 AM – Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman

9:08 AM – Roberto Diaz, Andrew Yun, Dylan Meyer

12:20 PM – Geoff Ogilvy, Byeong Hun An, Andrew Putnam

12:32 PM – Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler, Richy Werenski

12:44 PM – John Huh, Daniel Summerhays, Harold Varner III

12:56 PM – Jonas Blixt, Adam Hadwin, Cody Gribble

1:08 PM – D.A. Points, Fabian Gomez, Matt Every

1:20 PM – Danny Lee, Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power

1:32 PM – Matt Jones, Jason Gore, Martin Flores

1:44 PM – Michael Thompson, Zac Blair, Ryan Blaum

1:56 PM – Joel Dahmen, Ethan Tracy, Stephan Jaeger

2:08 PM – Talor Gooch, Tom Lovelady, Kristoffer Ventura