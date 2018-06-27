Something Positive: Aaron Judge Plays Catch With Kid During Game

Aaron Judge has been slumping of late. There are many schools of thought on how to break out of a funk, from superstitious stuff like wearing high socks to, uh, the Mark Grace thing.

The New York Yankees slugger got his mojo back by giving back, playing catching with a young fan during Monday night’s game in Philadelphia.

Catch with Aaron Judge! pic.twitter.com/w4N6Z6VibB — Chris Payne (@my3sonsJJM) June 26, 2018

That’s the good stuff right there.

Because we live in a karmic universe, Judge collected two hits and homered, his 20th of the year. Imagine how productive he’d be if he did it between every inning.