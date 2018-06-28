5 Under The Radar NBA Free Agents

The NBA’s free agency period is almost upon us. While the sports world focuses intently on where LeBron James, Paul George, Chris Paul and other big names will end up, here’s a look at five under-the-radar free agents who could have a big impact with new teams.

Wayne Ellington

The 3-point line has become weaponized across the NBA, and guys who can knock down shots are more valuable than ever. Few are better at hitting from beyond the arc than Wayne Ellington.

Despite his journeyman status, the 30-year-old Ellington was excellent for the Miami Heat this season. He had a career-year, finishing tied for sixth league-wide in 3-pointers made (227). The only players to hit more were James Harden, Paul George, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and Klay Thompson.

Ellington hit 39.2 percent from deep while setting career-highs in true shooting percentage (58.8), value over replacement player (1.0) and win shares (4.5). And all of that as a bench guy averaging 26.6 minutes per game.

He could be a great bench piece for a contender.