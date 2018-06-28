PM Roundup: Evangeline Lilly; Latest Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors; How Texas A&M Landed Jimbo Fisher

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is currently hiding from a slew of bookies after betting heavily on Senegal.
Evangeline is The Wasp: Evangeline Lilly is back in the new “Ant-Man and The Wasp” which is getting great reviews.
Spurs discussing Kawhi: The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly working the phones trying to piece together a mega-deal in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.
Texas A&M went all-in on Jimbo: The story behind how the Texas A&M Aggies landed Jimbo Fisher as their new football coach. Hint: Money had a lot to do with it.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
The Lakers Should Absolutely Not Reshape Their Roster For LeBron James
The Fifteen Most Iconic Uniform Numbers in NFL History
LeBron James Texted Kevin Durant About Coming to LA
5 Under The Radar NBA Free Agents
Around the Sports Internet:
Senegal was eliminated from the World Cup thanks to a really dumb rule
Isaiah Thomas has options in free agency, but they aren’t close to as good as they looked a year ago
Derek Jeter’s upstate New York home is now on the market
Wendell Carter Jr.’s mom is seriously angry at Coach K and Duke
Song of the Day:
Comments