PM Roundup: Evangeline Lilly; Latest Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors; How Texas A&M Landed Jimbo Fisher

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is currently hiding from a slew of bookies after betting heavily on Senegal.

Evangeline is The Wasp: Evangeline Lilly is back in the new “Ant-Man and The Wasp” which is getting great reviews.

Spurs discussing Kawhi: The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly working the phones trying to piece together a mega-deal in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

Texas A&M went all-in on Jimbo: The story behind how the Texas A&M Aggies landed Jimbo Fisher as their new football coach. Hint: Money had a lot to do with it.

Tweet of the Day:

Madison Bumgarner just got his 1,500th career strikeout. He’s the fourth-fastest left-hander to reach 1,500 in live ball era. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 28, 2018

