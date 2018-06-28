REPORT: LeBron James Texted Kevin Durant About Coming to LA

Could the two best players in the NBA team up in Los Angeles? Today, on First Take Stephen A. Smith revealed LeBron James has already texted Kevin Durant about doing so:

Of course, if LeBron wants to build a team to dethrone the Warriors, taking away their best player would be a good start.

LeBron, KD, Magic, Lakers … Hmm. It’s already been publicly reported (by Rachel Nichols on The Jump) that Durant was returning to Golden State, but this would be the massive move that would shake up the NBA. It also adds more smoke to the LeBron to L.A. fire.