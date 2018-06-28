Former 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay to Host 'First Take' Next Week

Rachel Lindsay, the lead of the 13th season of The Bachelorette, will host First Take next week as the program embarks on a two-a-day stretch, the network announced Wednesday. Lindsay will be joined by a rotating group of commentators during the usual 10 a.m.-noon slot while Molly Qerim, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman do NBA free agency specials from 4:30 p.m-6 p.m.

This is the third example of the burgeoning Bachelor-to-ESPN pipeline, following in the footsteps of jesse palmer and Jordan Rodgers. Obviously Lindsay’s stint is on a much smaller scale than the previous two at this point, but, hey there’s enough for a trend piece.

It won’t be the first time Lindsay’s appeared on First Take. Here’s a clip of her in 2017 discussing her sports fandom.