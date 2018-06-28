Roundup: It's a Supreme Court Summer; Delete Your Twitter Account; Sammy Sosa vs. Cubs

The federal debt is skyrocketing … Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring … Tim Tebow looking like a Major Leaguer lately … Everyone thinks fake news is real … Madden’s 99 Club is exclusive … Big3 is cool with its players using cannabidiol … Jayson Werth on retiring with no regrets … Chris Webber and Michigan mending fences … The kids from LeBron James’ Decision telecast are all grown up … Joe Jackson, Michael’s father, dies at 89 … Detroit Tigers fire pitching coach Chris Bosio for making insensitive comment to team employee … Confusing new twist in Deadspin-Barstool relations … Becky Hammon promoted by Spurs … On the Bikram yoga 30 for 30 … Proposed new design for Chicago’s Union Station is pretty extreme … What do we think about Hope Solo’s soccer takes … 130 political candidates have been killed in Mexico over the past 9 months … Gabrielle Union … North Korea may not actually be de-nuclearizing … Jurassic World’s impact on the franchise

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled off an incredible upset but can it be replicated? [Esquire]

Sammy Sosa and the Chicago Cubs. It’s very complicated. [Sports Illustrated]

What does the future hold for Roe v. Wade. [Vox]

Football is popular in Texas. The NFL, not so much. [Texas Tribune]

There’s a real case to be made for deleting your Twitter account, but the people who are pushing it are very active on Twitter themselves. [Up All Night]

Mexican fans found a unique way to celebrate getting bailed out by South Korea.

The Mexicans found a South Korean outside the stadium 😂 pic.twitter.com/9gG7V9wtOd — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 27, 2018

Nicholas Cage in Mandy looks appropriately bonkers.

Pay the players.