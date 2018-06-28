The Fifteen Most Iconic Uniform Numbers in NFL History

What is the best number in pro football? That may depend on which position you favor and who your favorite team is. But here, we are going to go down and rank the numbers by the famous players who donned them, and identify those numbers that are most tied to greatness. Here’s a full list of the current Hall of Famers and what numbers they wore.

#12

No number can match the firepower of the number 12. It is the most common number used by great quarterbacks. You have both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers currently, and they will no doubt join Terry Bradshaw, Jim Kelly, Joe Namath, Roger Staubach, Bob Griese, and Ken Stabler in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Oh, and Randall Cunningham also wore #12 with the Eagles.