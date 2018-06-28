VIDEO: Arkansas Came This Close to Winning the College World Series

Arkansas was one measly out away from winning their first College World Series in school history. And it briefly looked like they’d get it when Oregon State’s Cadyn Grenier lofted a popup down the right field line. Alas, a trio of Razorback defenders allowed the harmless fly to fall safely to the ground, opening the door for a Beavers comeback and a deciding game tonight.

Greiner used his second life to send a game-tying single into left field.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/i4249Npuvr — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 28, 2018

The next batter, Trevor Larnach, then lifted a two-run homer over the fence in right.

College baseball. Expect the unexpected.