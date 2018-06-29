Roundup: No Soda Tax in California; Tristan Thompson vs Kim Kardashian; & the Next Kevin Durant?

Margot Robbie, actress … there will be no more local soda tax in California over the next 12 years … Amazon purchases online pharmacy PillPack for $1 Billion … Reportedly, Kim Jong Un ordered army officers to be executed after giving soldiers extra food and fuel rations … Supreme Court agrees to take up double jeopardy issue … Two security guards at Stoneman Douglas High School have been fired … an in-depth look at one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, Charlotte Flair … What is really going on with Conor McGregor’s bank account … Kim Kardashian thinks Tristan Thompson should unblock her on Instagram … Hold the door, one Game of Thrones actor did not like Ed Sheeran’s cameo … Sheeran is involved in a very strange copyright battle … Floyd Mayweather continues to enjoy retirement buying an $18 million watch called “The Billionaire” …

Will Michael Porter Jr. have to play the waiting game? [The Ringer]

How Kentucky tried building Kevin Knox into the next Kevin Durant. [New York Post]

LeBron James can make a statement by staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers. [Sports Illustrated].

Paul Finebaum remaining unsigned could cause a rift in the SEC-ESPN relationship. [Outkick]

Is the lack of a Cinderella story hurting the Knockout stage? [Los Angeles Times]

Here are the top 40 NBA free agents less than 48 hours before it begins. [USA Today]

Many believe the Seattle Seahawks will take a big step back this upcoming season, but not everyone. [NFL.com]

Alabama gave a sneak peek of their new Sports & Nutrition Center. [CBS Sports]

20 years ago yesterday one of the most memorable wrestling matches ever took place.

A song to take you into the weekend.