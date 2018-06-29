USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Emily Blunt; LeBron James Hits The Open Market; Danny Ainge Says Blockbuster Deal Unlikely

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t stop thinking about the Capital Gazette. Despite being in mourning, you can bet your ass it’s putting out a damn post today. 

Emily not in Sicario 2: “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” is out now and getting fantastic reviews. Unfortunately, Emily Blunt — who starred in the outstanding first movie in the series — is not in the sequel. The director claimed her character’s story arc had been completed in the first. After seeing it, I agree with the decision.

LeBron doesn’t opt-in: LeBron James has informed the Cleveland Cavaliers he won’t opt-in to his $35.6 million contract for next season. Here’s a look at what that means for the rest of the NBA.

Ainge not likely making a trade: Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge says it’s unlikely the team will execute a blockbuster trade this offseason.

