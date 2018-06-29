REPORT: LeBron's Interest in Joining the Lakers is Strong

LeBron James declined his player option today, thus becoming an official unrestricted free agent.

LeBron James’ agent informed the Cavs he will not exercise his $35.6 million option and thus will become an unrestricted free agent, sources told @clevelanddotcom … Story coming — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 29, 2018

Of course this news has the internet ablaze, so Joe Vardon followed up his tweet with a story on LeBron’s free agency options. The biggest nugget in the piece that stuck out was the one about the Los Angeles Lakers:

Sources suggested to cleveland.com that his interest in joining the iconic Los Angeles Lakers is strong.

Paul George is also rumored to the Lakers, which would give LeBron a a running mate to compete vs. the Golden State Warriors next season.

On top of that, Vegas is also doubling down on the James to Lakers rumors, now dropping the Cavs to 40-1 to win next season’s title:

Las Vegas sportsbook @CGTechnology_ moved the Cavs from 12/1 to 40/1 to win next season's title today on LeBron James news. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 29, 2018

Who knows what is real or fake right now? Everyone is throwing things out there hoping for something to stick, but this is why we love NBA free agency, right? The next 48 hours are going to be insane, so stay tuned…