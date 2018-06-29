NBA USA Today Sports

Lonzo Ball Has Torn Meniscus, So the Lakers Unfortunately Can't Trade Him

Lonzo Ball Has Torn Meniscus, So the Lakers Unfortunately Can't Trade Him

NBA

Lonzo Ball Has Torn Meniscus, So the Lakers Unfortunately Can't Trade Him

Lonzo Ball had an underwhelming rookie year, given the expectations heaped on the point guard by his father, the media and even Magic Johnson, just got more bad news: The 20-year old has a torn meniscus in his left knee, and will need surgery.

According to Yahoo Sports, he’s expected to be ready for training camp.

The timing of this news is very interesting. The Lakers could be trading Ball today in an effort to get Kawhi Leonard – a 3rd team would have to be involved – before NBA free agency begins.

It’s highly unlikely that anyone would trade for Ball – even a point guard-needy team like Orlando or Charlotte – given this injury and the fact that he missed 31 games due to injury as a rookie.

, , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home