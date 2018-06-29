Paul George’s Sit-down With Dwyane Wade Suggests He Is Signing With the Lakers

Paul George and his upcoming free agency is the subject of a new three-part series titled “Paul George: My Journey”. The special gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into George’s decision on picking a team.

During the second episode of George’s ESPN docu-series, PG met up with Dwyane Wade to pick his brain on free agency.

While they both enjoyed sips of wine, Wade lent George some advice on free agency and on the importance of winning a championship.

Here is the part that stuck out to me most:

“I want to be a champion.”

“I wanna come here, play for the home team, put a Lakers jersey on. That’s always going to be something I want to fulfill.”

You can see the spark in George’s eye when he talks about LA, as he grew up in Palmdale, California. If PG has always wanted to be a Laker all his life, what better time than now? PG left a lot of money on the table (super-max) leaving the Indiana Pacers, so why else would you do that other than to play for the team you grew up wanting to play for?

I also love how Wade subtly mentions LeBron James and their 2010 hookup. It really felt like Wade was telling PG, “Go team up with James and win rings in LA”.

And for you bettors out there, George does have the best odds of being James’ teammate in 2018-19 at 3-1 (+300).

We will find out George’s decision in part 3, but from the look of it, George to the Lakers looks like a done deal.