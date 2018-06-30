Soccer USA Today Sports

What Would You Call This Goal Celebration By France's Antoine Griezmann?

France struck first in today’s knockout round game against Argentina with Kylian Mbappé using his speed to earn a penalty kick. Antoine Griezmann converted the attempt and celebrated by doing, well, by doing this.

Don’t know exactly what it is, but I do know you have a cool job when you’re allowed to celebrate task-related triumphs with such behavior.

The pressure is now on Lionel Messi to ensure his side doesn’t take the L and spawn a million opinions on the existence of his clutch gene.

