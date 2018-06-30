What Would You Call This Goal Celebration By France's Antoine Griezmann?

France struck first in today’s knockout round game against Argentina with Kylian Mbappé using his speed to earn a penalty kick. Antoine Griezmann converted the attempt and celebrated by doing, well, by doing this.

Griezmann puts France ahead! Mbappé draws a penalty for Les Bleus and Griezmann puts it away to make it 1-0. pic.twitter.com/pzj63fhQi0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Don’t know exactly what it is, but I do know you have a cool job when you’re allowed to celebrate task-related triumphs with such behavior.

The pressure is now on Lionel Messi to ensure his side doesn’t take the L and spawn a million opinions on the existence of his clutch gene.