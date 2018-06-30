VIDEO: A Scorcher From Benjamin Pavard Leveled Things at 2-2

Pavard to Di Maria: Anything you can do I can do better! 🚀😱 pic.twitter.com/ugnBrIyp0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Argentina and France are well on their way to a classic in today’s knockout round game. Shortly after Argentina scored a fortuitious goal to open a 2-1 lead, Benjamin Pavard rocketed in a brilliant strike from distance to level things up at 2. You won’t see a more picturesque goal, and it came from an unlikely source. It was the first of Pavard’s international career. What a time to get on the board.