Browns' Baker Mayfield Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Emily Wilkinson

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and girlfriend Emily Wilkinson are now engaged. The Browns rookie posted the video of his proposal to his Instagram story today:

Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you.

We first found out they were dating in January, when Mayfield took Wilkinson to a Los Angeles Clippers game.

From Heisman Trophy winner, to being selected by the Browns with the first pick, to engaged…this has been an amazing year for Mayfield. Can he keep it going on the football field? Can’t wait to find out this upcoming season!

