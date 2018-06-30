LeBron James Decision Gets the Flight Aware Treatment

Late last night, it was reported by CNN’s Charles Tiu that LeBron James’ plane would be flying to Los Angeles today.
According to tracking information from Flight Aware, a private jet flew from Cleveland to Miami to Anguilla (where LeBron has been staying) and is now on its way to Los Angeles.
TMZ Sports reported earlier this week James has been at an Anguilla Beach House at Meads Bay for a weekly cost of $75,000.
As for why the route could have included a stop in Miami, Stephen A. Smith said on his radio show Thursday that he received a call LeBron was seen in Miami with Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra:
What does all this mean?
We could know soon. Or not. No way to tell, really.
