LeBron James Decision Gets the Flight Aware Treatment

Late last night, it was reported by CNN’s Charles Tiu that LeBron James’ plane would be flying to Los Angeles today.

According to tracking information from Flight Aware, a private jet flew from Cleveland to Miami to Anguilla (where LeBron has been staying) and is now on its way to Los Angeles.

This private jet flew from Cleveland to Miami to Anguilla in the last 10 days, and is now en route to Los Angeles https://t.co/Z0yaPsbNq6 @World_Wide_Wob — XannyBar Schauffele (@JimSebow) June 30, 2018

TMZ Sports reported earlier this week James has been at an Anguilla Beach House at Meads Bay for a weekly cost of $75,000.

As for why the route could have included a stop in Miami, Stephen A. Smith said on his radio show Thursday that he received a call LeBron was seen in Miami with Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra:

“I’ve just been told LeBron has been seen in Miami w/ Riley & Spoestra. Somebody reached out to me in South Beach” – @stephenasmith [AUDIO] pic.twitter.com/jbDRRGkYtK — ___ (@dru_star) June 28, 2018

What does all this mean?

We could know soon. Or not. No way to tell, really.