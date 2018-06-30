LeBron to Lakers Has "Tremendous Momentum," Says Brian Windhorst With These Caveats [VIDEO]

NBA free agency is set to begin in an hour, but all the drama about what LeBron James will do has seemingly been sucked out of the air because all signs point to the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s LeBron chronicler Brian Windhorst said as much on SportsCenter this evening:

Windy makes it sound like LeBron to Lakers is done deal unless they F it up pic.twitter.com/mrqMht2mI1 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) July 1, 2018

“Everything is lining up for him to go to the Lakers,” Windhorst said. “The Cavs have been in the dark. They haven’t heard anything. Tremendous momentum is rallying around the Lakers. They are getting excited about this.”

However, Windhorst added the following caveats: LeBron would presumably insist on the type of one-and-one deal Kevin Durant intends to sign with the Warriors, meaning that LeBron could opt out and again be a free agent next year. This would be true whether he signs with the Lakers, returns to Cleveland, or even goes to the 76ers.

Further, Windhorst said, this would be on LeBron’s timeframe and under the parameters of how he chooses to announce it. But, unless the Lakers mess it up, Windhorst thinks that’s where LeBron will land: “I do believe if the Lakers can meet with LeBron, and sell him, and basically not botch the meeting, I think that LeBron is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers.”