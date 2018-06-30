Paul George Flies into Oklahoma City Ahead of Russell Westbrook's 'Summer Hype House Party'

It sure does not sound like Paul George will be looking for a new squad come 12:01 AM. According to ESPN’s Royce Young, George has flown into Oklahoma City right as Russell Westbrook is set to host a “summer hype house party” near Lake Arcadia tonight.

Marc Stein added today George is “strongly considering” remaining with the Thunder on a two- or three-year deal.

While there is no official word on if Westbrook’s party has Paul George motives, the timing seems not so uncoincidental.

At this point, it is hard not to envision “GREAT NEWS” coming OKC’s way very soon.

OKC barber with a TL full of high-profile clients says Thunder fans about to get “GREAT NEWS” pic.twitter.com/NFFW9jl5YC — Sherwob Holmes (@World_Wide_Wob) June 30, 2018

But if George does decide to sign elsewhere …

As for the party tonight, invited guests were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.