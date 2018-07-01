NBA USA Today Sports

REPORT: Kawhi Leonard Could Sit the Entire Season if He Has to Return to the Spurs

LeBron James is a Laker. Kawhi Leonard wants to be a Laker, and if he does not get his wish and has to come back to the Spurs, don’t rule out him sitting out next season, according to Stephen A. Smith on SportsCenter:

“According to a couple of other executives because of the personality of Kawhi Leonard and what transpired last season they said to me don’t rule out the possiblty of Kawhi Leonard  sitting out next season before he is willing to come back to the San Antonio Spurs. That is how badly he wants out. That is how badly he wants to remain in LA.”

Oh, this is getting good.

 

