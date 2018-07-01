Lance Stephenson Signs with the Lakers, Joins Forces with LeBron James

LeBron and Lance Stephenson have a checkered history in the Eastern Conference, and it hasn’t been pretty. From hard fouls to blowing in LeBron’s ear, Stephenson has been a nuisance to LeBron for years:

And now, they’re headed West together.

Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

This is a stroke of genius by Magic Johnson and the Lakers, to get LeBron’s biggest irritant on his side. Stephenson will be on his best behavior, and probably get the job of defending the likes of James Harden and Kevin Durant in crunch time.

Remember, Dennis Rodman didn’t like Michael Jordan back in the day when he was with the Pistons, beating the Bulls in the East. And then a few years later, they joined forces in Chicago to win three titles.