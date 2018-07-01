NBA USA Today Sports

LeBron James Is Going to the Los Angeles Lakers

The wait is over. According to Klutch Sports Group, LeBron James is taking his talents to Hollywood to become a Los Angeles Laker.

Rumors began a year ago. It is done.

LeBron James is a Laker.

