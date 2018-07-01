LeBron James Is Going to the Los Angeles Lakers

The wait is over. According to Klutch Sports Group, LeBron James is taking his talents to Hollywood to become a Los Angeles Laker.
Rumors began a year ago. It is done.
LeBron James is a Laker.
The wait is over. According to Klutch Sports Group, LeBron James is taking his talents to Hollywood to become a Los Angeles Laker.
Rumors began a year ago. It is done.
LeBron James is a Laker.
BORE-ING! BORE-ING! BORE-ING!
Russia’s near-impossible dream of winning a World Cup on its own soil continues into the quarterfinals as the hosts pulled off a (…)
Don’t rule them out!
The Lakers dodge a bullet here.
This is amazing.
Comments