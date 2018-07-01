REPORT: LeBron James Has Made Decision, Will Announce Tuesday

The timetable of what LeBron James will do in his free agency has been murky, but Nick Wright of FS1 has intel on when LeBron will announce his destination:

LeBron has made his decision & informed those close to him. Expect the official announcement Tuesday morning. — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 1, 2018

It is interesting that LeBron has supposedly made his decision, when he has not yet met with the Sixers yet (as Woj reports his team is planning to today).

But, it’s hard to imagine Wright, who has been as fervently pro-LeBron as anyone on the planet, being incorrect in breaking this news.

It seems from the outside as though it is down to Cleveland, Philly, and the Lakers. Hopefully we do indeed find out on Tuesday and can all enjoy our July 4th holiday accordingly without the anxiety of The Decision III hanging over all our heads.