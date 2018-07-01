LeBron James to Sixers Not Out of Question, Says Woj [VIDEO]

While some are saying it is a “foregone conclusion” LeBron James is going to be a Lakers, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski says “do not rule out Philadelphia”:

Woj says don't rule out the Sixers pic.twitter.com/w7zwbYeZWs — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) July 1, 2018

“The Sixers are still in this.”

Not long after this was said:

For today's meeting, Sixers will meet with LeBron James' reps, sources tell ESPN. James will not attend this meeting. https://t.co/KJGS0xp5Yy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

It is very compelling that Woj brought the 76ers into the conversation when the question was directly in regards to the Lakers.

As Woj and Hannah Storm mentioned, the 76ers already have pieces in place and would be ready to compete for the East immediately upon LeBron’s arrival.

Whether or not Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid would be ideal fits on the court with LeBron certainly raises some eyebrows, but the talent in Philly vs what is present in Cleveland or Los Angeles is in incomparable.