Mike Francesa Is Working on Getting the Mets Manager Fired

Since a scorching 11-1 start, the Mets have gone 21-47 and are tied with the tanking Marlins for last place in the NL East. It’s been one excruciating loss after another. If you’re looking for a detailed explanation of why that is, you’ve come to the wrong place, but what this means is that Mike Francesa is gathering a round of steam to make sure rookie Mets manager Mickey Callaway loses his job soon.

Here was his monologue the other day, calling Callaway a “defenseless animal” and remarked about how you “want managers who are two steps ahead, not chasing the bus when they missed it”:

He’s also been tweeting about it almost non-stop:

In this worst June in Met history, the team has quit physically and mentally. They are a total embarrassment to the sport and the uniform. If I owned the team, I would COMPLETELY clean house. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 30, 2018

Callaway in the postgame said his team “plays the right way” every day. If he thinks that, the Mets need a new manager. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 30, 2018

Callaway has no idea what he is doing. Every night is a circus. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 28, 2018

Note to Callaway : when your franchise pitcher is getting squeezed by the HP umpire and told to get moving when he complains, get out there and back him up. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 24, 2018

Vargas faces 16 batters allows nine hits, seven runs and three HRs and Callaway utters some ridiculous excuses. When does this guy start holding players accountable. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 20, 2018

Sometimes people go overboard praising Joe Maddon but he undressed Callaway this weekend. It wasn’t pretty. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 3, 2018

Callaway should check the lot. Make sure Maddon doesn’t leave with his car, too. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 3, 2018

If you don’t think this is going to snowball into a job loss from here, look at Ben McAdoo. As my Dad pointed out to me, Francesa has tweeted more about the Mets compared to the Yankees — who are in a fascinating horse race with the Red Sox — by orders of magnitude. Will Callaway be around past the All-Star break?