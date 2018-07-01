Mike Francesa Is Working on Getting the Mets Manager Fired

Since a scorching 11-1 start, the Mets have gone 21-47 and are tied with the tanking Marlins for last place in the NL East. It’s been one excruciating loss after another. If you’re looking for a detailed explanation of why that is, you’ve come to the wrong place, but what this means is that Mike Francesa is gathering a round of steam to make sure rookie Mets manager Mickey Callaway loses his job soon.
Here was his monologue the other day, calling Callaway a “defenseless animal” and remarked about how you “want managers who are two steps ahead, not chasing the bus when they missed it”:
He’s also been tweeting about it almost non-stop:
If you don’t think this is going to snowball into a job loss from here, look at Ben McAdoo. As my Dad pointed out to me, Francesa has tweeted more about the Mets compared to the Yankees — who are in a fascinating horse race with the Red Sox — by orders of magnitude. Will Callaway be around past the All-Star break?
Comments