VIDEO: Paul George Tells Fans at Russell Westbrook OKC Party He's Returning to Thunder

Paul George has committed to returning to Oklahoma City. It’s a weird type of event where it makes a lot of sense now — Russell Westbrook recruited him hard, there are big money considerations, maybe the Lakers didn’t want him that much anymore once they learned Kawhi Leonard could be available — but it would have qualified as pretty surprising even a few days ago.

Anyways, here he is on stage, telling Thunder faithful at the party Russell Westbrook returned from vacation in Hawaii to throw that he’ll indeed be back:

You heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/jN6gBn6j1Z — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) July 1, 2018

This team isn’t gonna win a title or anything but there’s something admirable to me from afar about how they kept the band together.