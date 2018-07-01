NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Paul George Tells Fans at Russell Westbrook OKC Party He's Returning to Thunder

VIDEO: Paul George Tells Fans at Russell Westbrook OKC Party He's Returning to Thunder

NBA

VIDEO: Paul George Tells Fans at Russell Westbrook OKC Party He's Returning to Thunder

Paul George has committed to returning to Oklahoma City. It’s a weird type of event where it makes a lot of sense now — Russell Westbrook recruited him hard, there are big money considerations, maybe the Lakers didn’t want him that much anymore once they learned Kawhi Leonard could be available — but it would have qualified as pretty surprising even a few days ago.

Anyways, here he is on stage, telling Thunder faithful at the party Russell Westbrook returned from vacation in Hawaii to throw that he’ll indeed be back:

This team isn’t gonna win a title or anything but there’s something admirable to me from afar about how they kept the band together.

, , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home