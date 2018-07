It was surprising enough that Paul George committed to returning to Oklahoma City, but in signing (per Woj) a four-year $137 million deal with a player option after the third season, he gave them a commitment that absolutely flabbergasted Brian Windhorst on The Jump:

Brian Windhorst rips Paul George to shreds over OKC Thunder contract pic.twitter.com/brjOiEzChY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 1, 2018

This clip is going on Windhorst’s Hall of Fame reel.